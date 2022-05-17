On Friday, a woman filed for an emergency protective order against basketball player Rajon Rondo in Louisville, Kentucky. The Cleveland Cavaliers player is accused of pulling a gun out in front of her children.

In documents obtained by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, she says that Rondo and a child were playing video games Wednesday. When the woman asked the child to separate laundry, Rondo became angry and allegedly ripped the game console from the wall. He then destroyed items in the house, which led the boy and another child to become distraught.

The woman claims Rondo then said “you’re dead” and left but returned shortly to the house brandishing a gun. She says she was afraid and brought the child downstairs. Rondo pulled him outside and yelled at him before demanding to see the other child. He was screaming at them for being scared of him, the woman explained in the emergency protective order.

Advertisement

She also says that Rondo has a history of “volatile, erratic [and] explosive behavior.” The document describes how the woman called former interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Yvette Gentry, who came to the house during the incident. Apparently, Rondo wouldn’t allow Gentry to enter the home. The woman said she locked herself in the house with the children and that Gentry informed her that Rondo had left—she had managed to confiscate his weapon.

The order was granted on Friday. It states that Rondo must stay at least 500 feet away from the woman and the children, and must temporarily surrender any firearms to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. NBA spokesman Mike Bass told ESPN that the league is aware of the alleged incident and is “in the process of gathering more information.”

Rondo, a Louisville native, had just completed his 16th NBA season.