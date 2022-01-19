One of Netflix’s best surprise hits of the last few years is finally returning. According to Deadline, Raising Dion’s Season 2 will premiere on Feb. 1.



The news was accompanied by a new trailer, which shows Dion growing into his powers and going full superhero.

Per the official synopsis: “Two years after defeating the Crooked Man (Jason Ritter), Season 2 follows Dion (Ja’Siah Young) as he continues honing his powers with the support of his mom and Tevin (Rome Flynn), his Biona trainer who catches Nicole’s (Alisha Wainwright) eye. After befriending new student Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner)—a fellow powered kid—a series of alarming events unfold, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns, and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again—not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta.”

The clip features an overconfident Dion forming his own little superhero team, and barreling into dangerous situations, much to his mother’s dismay. If thousands of hours reading comic books instead of playing outside taught me anything, it’s that Dion’s “new best friend,” is definitely a villain in child’s clothing.



There’s also something slightly suspicious about Dion’s new trainer, Tevin.

“When we created Raising Dion Season 1, we knew we wanted it to be for everyone—adults, children, and adults who are still kids at heart,” said executive producers Jordan and Liz Raposo of Outlier Society. “The audience response was beyond our wildest expectations and along with our cast, crew, and partners at Netflix and Macro, we cannot wait to bring you Season 2.”

Raising Dion was not only Netflix’s most popular Kids & Family series of 2019, it was one of the streamer’s most popular shows of 2019.

“Dion and his friends are growing up and so is our show,” said showrunner Carol Barbee. “In Season 2, you’re going to get even more action, more mystery, more surprises, and yes, more powers. Nicole’s challenges escalate as she comes face to face with every parent’s worst nightmare. The stakes are higher than ever, and we’re so excited for fans to continue this journey with us.”

It’s been a while since the first season of Raising Dion. So if you haven’t seen it yet, there’s still time for a quick nine-episode binge with Season 2 set to premiere on Feb. 1.