As Hurricane Barry barreled through the Gulf Coast this weekend, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. scrambled to wrap up its biennial convention in New Orleans early.

That meant canceling a final day of events—including a luncheon and an evening gathering—where meals had already been prepped for the 16,000 members in attendance. Thankfully, DST knew just what to do with the 17,000 extra meals: donate them to the Second Harvest Food Bank of South Louisiana, where the plan was to store them in a freezer until the storm passed, then deliver the warmed meals to residents of Southeast Louisiana, according to the Washington Post.



DST national president and CEO Beverly Smith thanked the conference’s catering company, Centerplate, for the donation.



“With 16,000 attendees and two food functions canceled—our Sisterhood Luncheon and closing Soiree Celebration—there was inordinate amounts of food that would have been wasted. Kudos to Centerplate,” Smith said in a statement shared with CNN.



Jay Vise, communications director of Second Harvest Food Bank, said having the hot meals ahead of time was “really a godsend.” Far from the standard food bank fare of canned goods and bread, DST and Centerplate donated plates of macaroni and cheese, flourless chocolate cake, potatoes au gratin and chicken, the Post reports.



Over the weekend, more than 77,000 residents in the Gulf lost power, CNN reports.

