Paul Nicholas Miller was calling for a race war and using ethnic slurs when he spoke to his thousands of followers on social media before the law caught up with him in March. Tuesday, Miller cried in court as a judge sentenced him to 41 months in prison on multiple firearms charges, according to NBC Miami.

After he leaves prison, he will have to do three years of supervised release for possessing “a firearm as a convicted felon in 2018, possessing ammunition as a convicted felon in 2021, and possessing an unregistered short-barreled rifle in 2021, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said,” NBC Miami notes.

“Miller admitted that he had bought the ammunition and that he had tried to build his own rifle in part to learn about firearms manufacturing in preparation for a coming civil war,” prosecutors said in a news release. “In the months immediately before his arrest, Miller had made hundreds of internet posts publicizing his animosity towards various minority groups and his support for the initiation of a race-based civil war in the United States.”

According to Law and Crime, he applied for a concealed license permit in Florida and allegedly lied on the application about being a convicted felon.

Miller had long drawn the suspicions of investigators for his racist social media posts. They say he was even sympathetic to the right wing group, the Proud Boys. He had an unregistered short-barreled rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition inside his Fort Lauderdale home when the feds raided it in March. The Anti-Defamation League had been following him for months and shared its intel with federal authorities.

He had been kicked off of most mainstream social media platforms but gained a large following in the dark corners of the alt-right web, according to New Jersey Spotlight. The publication also points out that Miller’s dad is Roma and that his mother is Mexican. Of course, one does not need to be white to aid and abet white supremacy, but you all knew that.

His run-ins with the law started in November of 2006, when he was arrested for aggravated assault and possession of a Remington AirMaster pellet gun. The following year, he was arrested several times for drug charges and sentenced to five years probation, according to New Jersey Spotlight.

It doesn’t seem like his earlier run-ins with the law turned him straight, so hopefully three-plus years behind bars will make him get new, non-racist priorities in life.





