R.I.P. 44-Year-Old New Orleans Bounce Deejay Black N Mild Dies After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Photo : Shutterstock

New Orleans-born Bounce luminary DJ Black N Mind has reportedly passed away from as a result of the coronavirus at the age of 44.

The popular record spinner, whose real name is Oliver Stokes Jr., died on March 19, according to NOLA.com.

Advertisement

The news outlet confirmed with the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office that Stokes had tested positive for the deadly disease also known as COVID-19. He was one of two coronavirus-related deaths in the state.

Stokes reportedly left work on March 9 complaining of a fever and never returned.

He admitted himself to the University Medical Center on March 11 and made his social media followers aware of his health issues –believing he had pneumonia.

Stokes is not to be confused with producer Adam “BlaqNmilD” Pigott, who has worked with Drake, Lil Wayne and Big Freedia.

Advertisement

Pi gott reportedly posted a video on social media to dispel any confusion: “I’m the producer BlaqNmilD from New Orleans. I did a little bit of deejaying too, so I can see why some people get it confused.”

However, he was a staple in the Crescent City’s music community and spent the last 25 years deejaying in throughout the Southeast.

Advertisement

He started the Louisiana chapter of the GO DJ Global international federation in 2008.

Most recently, Stokes worked at Arthur Ashe Charter School in Gentilly, La. when he wasn’t rocking the wheels of steel.

Advertisement

“Our school community is devastated,” FirstLine Schools CEO Sabrina Pence, who heads the charter organization that operates Arthur Ashe, told the outlet. “We strongly encouraged anyone that had any type of symptoms—fever, cough, not feeling well in any capacity—to stay home.”