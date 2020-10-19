Queen Bey Makes It Reign, Yet Again: Ivy Park Announces a New Drop of 'Drip' in October

Screenshot : Beyoncé/YouTube

You hear that? That’s the pitter-patter of Ivy Park-loving feet rushing to line up for the next drop of merch from Beyoncé’s covetable collab with Adidas, which the brand announced today via a technicolor mountainscape on social media, simply captioned: “DRIP 2 October 30.”

That’s right—even before you don your stay-at-home Halloween costume and still months before Christmas, you may get your hands on Bey’s next round of goodies...and according to social media sleuths, it’s only the first of many treats the megastar has in store this season. (British Vogue, we’re looking at you...run us our cover!)

Of course, the collection itself is still very much under wraps (and you know how Yoncé loves a big reveal). But those of us who’ve been tracking the evolution of Ivy Park from its inception (including lovingly acknowledging any minor missteps—because that’s what family does!) will be on the lookout for more details on the line’s newest offerings. In fact, we’ll do it from our doorstep, as we send up a prayer for a big branded box to arrive with our name on it this season. C’mon, Bey, we’ve been good all year!