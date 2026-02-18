Exclusive: Bakari Sellers Reflects on the Passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson

The Root caught up with CNN political contributor, attorney and former South Carolina Rep. Bakari Sellers, who shared a special relationship with Jackson, dating back to his time as a “campaign baby” when his father — educator and activist Dr. Cleveland Sellers Jr. — served as field director for Rev. Jackson’s 1988 Presidential campaign. In this essay, Sellers shared his thoughts with us on what he will remember most about the man he called “Uncle Jesse.”

Young Bakari Sellers (in red), Dr. Cleveland Sellers Jr. and Rev. Jesse Jackson (Image courtesy of Bakari Sellers)

When I think about Uncle Jesse, I think about a man who was a staunch advocate for civil rights around the world. He spoke about racial inequality in this country with moral clarity, but also saw international diplomacy as our responsibility, believing the United States should put its best foot forward to ensure access to fundamental freedoms around the world.

I think about how he worked with other civil rights giants, like Marion Barry, Julian Bond, John Lewis and my dad to show the rest of us that the movement was about more than just one individual and that our goal required a collective effort.

Jesse was unique in his politics. He was able to get people of all walks of life to realize that we are all part of this quilt that is fighting against an oligarchy, and his words inspired future generations of political leaders. There would be no Bernie Sanders (even though he’s the same age) and no AOC without Jesse Jackson. There is no Carol Moseley-Braun, no Minyon Moore or Donna Brazile without Jesse Jackson.

Jesse understood his life’s mission and purpose, which is why I am saddened that he left us at a time when we’re having a conversation about someone like Stephen A. Smith running for president and what it means for this “Black leadership class.” Jesse ran for President to uplift values that transformed the Democratic Party into a party of the people, by the people and for the people. He ran to highlight issues that referenced Black folks in terms of humanity and dignity.

He represented so much about what is good about collective action, which is why when I think about Jesse Jackson, I think very simply, job well done.