Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

The fury of white tears continued on Monday with President Twitter Fingers furiously typing from his toilet seat, slamming the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va., for refusing to serve White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders over the weekend.

“The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning.

I find this commentary rich coming from the man who lives in a White House that was infested with mice, roaches and ants. A paint job is the least of the White House’s worries, and quite frankly, given the administration that currently occupies it, so was the pest infestation.

Advertisement

As NBC News notes, it is not clear whether Trump had ever even been to the Red Hen or how he knows what kind of state the restaurant is in. But the news site also noted that Virginia’s Department of Health restaurant inspections revealed that the Red Hen had passed with minor or no violations.

As recently as Feb. 6, inspectors noted that the Red Hen had “good food/unit temperatures” and staff had “clean uniforms/aprons” and did an “excellent job on code-dating.”

The restaurant also passed its inspection in 2017, and inspectors noted that the “pickles/jams [were] in a hermetically sealed container” that was “not from an approved food processing plant,” a minor violation that was dealt with during the inspection.

Advertisement

The restaurant was not inspected in 2016 but passed in 2015 without any violations. In 2014, there were two violations, but again, those were corrected.

Sounds like a pretty good deal to me, especially when compared to, say ... a certain president’s Mar-a-Lago playhouse, which was cited for some 13 violations—including potentially dangerous raw fish and other raw meat that was not stored at the correct temperature—mere days before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited.

Advertisement

But ya know, nerve isn’t one of the things this president is short on.

At any rate, never mind, Red Hen; keep on keeping on. You’re doing amazing, sweetie.