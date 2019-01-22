Screenshot: ICT

Here is you reminder that your “president” is a hate mongering white nationalist who enables and bolsters racism every chance he gets.

Mr. Both Sides, who could only be bothered to spend all of two minutes at the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial on Monday, took to Twitter later that night to defend the white, MAGA hat wearing white boys from Covington Catholic.

The boys were seen in videos widely circulated on social media taunting, sneering, smirking and making racist gestures and chants while surrounding Native American elder Nathan Phillips on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Phillips was taking part in the Indigenous Peoples’ March that day. The boys from Covington were in Washington, D.C., to protest a woman’s right to choose what she wants to do with her own body.

There have been many versions of the video shared. Some short, some long, but all show Nick Sandmann standing directly in Phillips’ face, smirking at him as his merry band of white privileged assholes whoop, yell, mock Phillips’ chanting and do the tomahawk chop behind his back.

People—including Sandmann himself—have tried to claim that he was a victim as more videos come out, and your “president,” who gets all his information from Fox News, was the latest to jump on that bandwagon Monday night.

“Looking like Nick Sandman & Covington Catholic students were treated unfairly with early judgements proving out to be false - smeared by media,” Trump wrote. “Not good, but making big comeback! ‘New footage shows that media was wrong about teen’s encounter with Native American’ @TuckerCarlson”

It is regrettable that the person in the highest officer of the country doesn’t realize that shutting the fuck up is free and always an option. The students were not treated unfairly. They were rightfully called out on their bullshit. Their history speaks for itself. This is a school that has allowed its students to wear blackface to a sporting events as they openly taunt black students from opposing schools.

And let’s not forget that the MAGA hat is the new white hood, as Alyssa Milano said. Racists don’t have to hide their beliefs anymore; the hat is perfectly acceptable to be worn in public so that everyone knows where they stand.

It does not go unnoticed that if this were a situation involving black students, they would not be given the same benefit of the doubt. They would have immediately been condemned by everyone who saw the video—and would not have needed all the additional videos to do so.

This is a clear case of white boys being excused for their poor behavior simply because they are white, rich and privileged.

Nick Sandmann and his fellow Covington Catholic students are not victims as the “president” would have you believe.

They are simply the latest young recruits in his racist MAGA army.

They are behaving exactly as he would want them to.