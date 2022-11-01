During a speech on Wednesday about the economy and inflation, President Joe Biden revealed that hidden airline fees often affect “marginalized Americans” the most. The conference took place at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House.

“Some airlines, if you want six more inches between you and the seat in front, you pay more money. But you don’t know it until you purchase your ticket,” he explained.

“Look, folks, these are junk fees. They’re unfair, and they hit marginalized Americans the hardest, especially low-income folks and people of color. They benefit big corporations, not consumers, not working families,” Biden continued.

His comments come just one month after he shared a newly proposed law that would force airlines to reveal hidden fees before a customer buys a ticket. “The Department of Transportation is working on rules that would require airlines and travel sites to disclose fees up front, fees like things if you want to sit next to your young child. Well, guess what? Or check your baggage or change your ticket,” he previously stated.

Biden continued:

In addition, he has stated that the federal government will also try to regulate bank overdraft fees as well as credit card late fees.