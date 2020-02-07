Postal Worker Saves Missing Toddler

Photo : Shutterstock

I don’t know about y’all but I prefer to end the week with some good news. After a week as exhausting as this one, I think we’re all in need of it.

CBS News reports that Thursday morning in Maryland, postal worker Keith Rollins found and rescued a 2-year-old boy who had been missing for 10 hours. The toddler, Ethan Adeyemi, was found wandering on the side of the highway barefoot and shivering. Adeyemi, who’s believed to be autistic, followed an adult outside his home and ran away. The family quickly called the police and a search was initiated with drones, helicopters, K9 units and fire workers.

Advertisement

When Rollins found the boy he bundled him up in a sweatshirt and placed him in the car. He called police and they quickly retrieved the child. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia and sent back home with his family Thursday evening. Many have taken to calling Rollins a hero which he quickly rebuffed. “Giving glory to God that I was able to help at that particular time and be in the correct place at the right time. But a hero? Nah, not at all,” he said.

It is honestly a miracle that Adeyemi was not only in good health but found by a decent man. While divine intervention may have played a role, Rollins still behaved admirably and heroically. That, in my opinion, is certainly worthy of praise. In a week where everything felt awful it’s nice to be reminded that there are decent people out there. That every now and again, a story can have a happy ending.