Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images for TIME)

In the midst of Pride, the month when we celebrate, acknowledge and continue to resist the myriad oppressions that LGBTQ+ people face, Pose actor Indya Moore was apparently assaulted by a Trump-nut.



LGBTQ Nation reports that Moore, a trans woman and activist, got into a dust-up with this person cretin outside of the studios where Pose is shot in New York City.

The video begins with Moore taking the Trump supporter’s sign away, but LGBTQ Nation notes that the altercation most likely started earlier, since Moore says, “Well, you guys aren’t fans of our show, and we don’t want you to be fans of our show.”

The white man went peak white man after seeing his sign touched and not only rips the sign (which read: “Re-Elect Trump in 2020: Keep America Great!”) from Moore but shoves another black person while shouting “Get off my stuff!” and “Get the fuck out of here!”

The police can then be seen berating Moore by telling the actress, “You could’ve died for Trump! He could’ve stabbed you!”

The video was posted to Facebook by a person going by the name of Dion Cini. LGBTQ Nation notes that Cini’s profile contains numerous photos at Trump rallies and with the “Blue Lives Matter” flag, which tells you everything you need to know about this dick who supports a man who directed U.S. embassies around the world not to fly the rainbow flag during Pride month and who has expressly worked to curb the rights of transgender Americans in the armed forces and elsewhere.

Updated 6/10/19 at 4:13 p.m. EST: Representatives from The Root have reached out to Indya Moore and will update this story if we hear back.