Photo: Nicholas Hunt (Getty Images), Smithsonian

The National Portrait Gallery continues to make big news: A week after announcing that Vogue’s history-making portrait of Beyoncé (photographed by Tyler Mitchell) will grace its hallowed halls, the Smithsonian institution announced the talent lineup for its biennial American Portrait Gala, which will take place on Nov. 17 at Washington, D.C.’s Jefferson Hotel, hosted by none other than Gayle King.

According to a press release, this year’s gala—one of the capital city’s highest-profile social events, will honor six “cultural icons” with its prestigious Portrait of a Nation prize. Celebrating “exemplary achievements in the worlds of science, performing arts, business, fashion and media,” 2019 Portrait of a Nation prizes will be awarded to Vogue editor-in-chief and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour; Amazon founder and philanthropist Jeff Bezos; Hamilton and The Heights creator Lin-Manuel Miranda; Nobel Prize-winning chemical engineer Frances Arnold; renowned business executive Indra Nooyi (also a vice-chair for the evening), and legendary music group Earth, Wind & Fire.

The evening’s presenters are illustrious, as well; along with King as emcee, the event will boast a number of well-known names, including comedian and host James Corden, who will present to fellow Brit Wintour; astrophysicist France Córdova, who will present to Arnold; John S. and James L. Knight Foundation president Alberto Ibargüen, who will present to Nooyi; and Preston Bezos, who will present to his father, Jeffrey Bezos.

Photo: Smithsonian

And then, there’s Michelle Obama, who will likely be the only presenter or honoree at the gala to also have a portrait hanging in the National Portrait Gallery. While we’d love to see our forever first lady give an award to fellow Chicago natives Earth, Wind & Fire, she will instead be on hand to present to a lucky Lin-Manuel Miranda. Esteemed music exec Clive Davis will be handing out honors to EWF, who will also give a special performance.

“The Portrait Gallery is focused on bringing together people of different backgrounds and disciplines who have impacted American history and culture,” said Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery, in the aforementioned release. “We look forward to this stellar lineup of presenters sharing their thoughts and memories of each honoree. We are also delighted to bring new elements to this year’s gala including an honorary fashion designer.”



That fashion designer will be Prabal Gurung, a recurrent favorite of Obama’s, as well as an outspoken advocate for inclusion and immigrant rights, being one himself. While it’s not yet known how Gurung will be recognized during the fifth annual event, what is known is that American Portrait Gala is a fundamental fundraiser which strengthens the museum’s endowment for exhibitions, as well as their ongoing efforts to keep the Portrait Gallery relevant to contemporary audiences—you know, like the Beyhive.