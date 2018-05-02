Photo: Tuscaloosa, Ala., Police Department (via Fox News)

Tuscaloosa, Ala., police arrested an alleged creeper on the University of Alabama campus early Tuesday morning after reports that someone on campus had attempted to sexually assault a UA student as she was jogging. Police say the young man they apprehended, 19-year-old John Everett Threadgill, himself a University of Alabama student, later broke into another woman’s home and stole ladies’ underwear and alcohol.

As AL.com reports, police first responded to a call at 10:50 a.m. Monday morning from a UA student who said a man approached her from the back while she was jogging, grabbed her and pulled down her pants in an attempt to sexually assault her. She struggled with the man before he ran off.

But the man, whom police later identified as Threadgill, wasn’t finished, say police.

At 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, another woman called to report a break-in. The intruder, the caller said, had entered her home and stolen women’s underwear and alcoholic beverages. Police say the home intruder fit the description of the earlier attacker; the caller was also able to give a description of the thief’s car.

Two hours later, University of Alabama police stopped a car that appeared to match the description given by the caller. In the car was Threadgill, whose clothing also matched what the caller had described, authorities said. A search warrant for his 2008 Nissan Pathfinder turned up the stolen underwear and alcohol.

Threadgill confessed to both crimes, and is currently being investigated for other possible sex crimes, say Tuscaloosa police. He’s currently being held in Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $45,000 bond.