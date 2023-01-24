Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Police In Search Of Second Suspect Who Orchestrated Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot Of Ex-Girlfriend

Courtney Owens was gunned down at work last month, and a second suspect is still on the loose.

Candace McDuffie
Screenshot: Bellingham Herald/GoFundMe

According to Georgia authorities, a used car salesman allegedly hired a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend. Now, he is nowhere to be found. Police are looking for Stoney Williams, 41, who is charged with malice and felony murder in the death of Courtney Owens, 34.

On December 9, witnesses said a man who was masked walked into Royal Court Motors in Snellville around 2:30pm and shot Owens. She later died at the scene. Royal Court Motors was a car dealership that the victim and Williams co-owned together.

After a month of investigation, police arrested and charged 23-year-old Wesley Vickers—who was identified as the alleged gunman—with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault a few weeks back. Vickers is reportedly being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center.

After further investigation, authorities believe there is a second man involved with Owens’ death. They believe that Stoney Williams hired Vickers to kill Owens, as he was reportedly not only her business partner but her ex-boyfriend as well.

Police have also charged Williams with felony murder, malice murder and aggravated assault. However, he has not yet been arrested. Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Williams has several aliases, including: Jaheim Lamar, Sherrod Eric Henry, Lawrence Tyrell Robinson, X Superman and more.

Courtney Owens is survived by a 12-year-old son. Her mother, Andrea Owens, told Atlanta News First:

“I loved my daughter and a part of me is gone. I miss her every day. She was a great impact on society and I’m her next of kin. She had a 12-year-old son and you know he’s without a mother. My daughter was an entrepreneur, she earned it, she worked hard, and she was a good girl.”

Andrea Owens has also started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

If anyone has information on the case, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

News