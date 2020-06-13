Police Shoot and Kill Man at a Wendy's Drive-Thru in Atlanta, Driving New Protests and an Investigation

People gather during a protest against police brutality on June 6, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo : Elijah Nouvela ( Getty Images )

Another black man in America has been killed by police.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says it is investigating an incident in Atlanta in which police officers shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Wendy’s restaurant on Friday night.

According to statement released by the GBI on Saturday, cops were called to the restaurant on University Drive in Atlanta in response to complaints that a man was sleeping in a vehicle parked in the drive-thru area of the fast food restaurant.

The report says that officers performed a field sobriety test on the man, 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks, and attempted to place him into custody after he failed it.

“During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued,” the GBI said. “The officer deployed a Taser. Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser.”

Video posted on social media appears to show Brooks struggling with officers, attempting to running away, and then laying on the ground dead.

Though the GBI’s statement says Brooks was transported to “a local hospital where he died after surgery,” the investigative body said that it is also reviewing the video posted on social media.

People have already been gathering at the scene of the incident to protest against the killing, which comes as demonstrations against police killings continue across the country.

From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

On Saturday morning, a group of protesters gathered outside the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot. John Wade, the leader of the demonstration, called the Wendy’s parking lot “the new ground zero.” “Another man was taken right at this spot,” he said.

According to AJC, this is the 48th officer-involved shooting that the GBI has had to investigate since the start of the year.