Philadelphia Court Employee Fired After Video Shows Him Tearing Down ‘Black Lives Matter’ Signs: ‘Not to Me, They Don’t’

White foolery caught on camera is costing white people their jobs, and apparently, many of them have not caught on to this trend and continue to put themselves in the position to be the next viral racist to catch a pink slip. In Philadelphia, one family court employee has been fired after a video showed him ripping “Black Lives Matter” signs off of a fence and telling a bystander that to him, black lives don’t matter at all.

CNN reports the man in the video was identified as Michael Henkel, a supervisor writ server for Philadelphia Family Court. Court spokesperson Martin O’Rourke confirmed in a statement that Henkel has been fired for committing “multiple violations of the state court system’s Code of Conduct and the Non-Discrimination and Equal Employment Policy,” according to CNN.

“The Court takes this incident very seriously and believes Mr. Henkel’s behavior as shown in the video is egregious and totally unacceptable for an employee of the Courts,” O’Rourke said.



The video begins with Henkel tearing down signs from a fence near a playground while a voice off-camera can be heard telling him, “that’s not your property.”



Because a lot of white people seem to think they’re the only ones who pay taxes and that being a taxpayer makes government property also their property (caucasity is a hell of a drug), Henkel responds, “I know, it’s the city’s. I pay for this.”



“My taxes pay for this place, just so you know, so I can do whatever I want,” Henkel continues.



The off-camera voice responds to Henkel saying, “Great. I live right here. ... Black Lives Matter!” Henkel then replies, “Not to me, they don’t” before telling the woman to “go fuck yourself.”



So, there you have it, folks: Another white person pays for their actions with their livelihood despite the fact that keeping your racism to yourself and going on about your business is 100 percent free...and you don’t even have to pay taxes for that.

