Photo: Kris Connor/Getty Images

With the support of her son, Guy Johnson, the life and writings of poet Maya Angelou are being developed into a Broadway stage performance.



Maya Angelou was (and still is) a force of nature. As a poet, author, and recipient of both the National Medal of Arts and Presidential Medal of Freedom, Angelou’s career spanned over six decades. Her dynamic existence will now be given new life on the grand stage.



The one-woman play, titled Phenomenal Woman: An Evening with Maya Angelou, is said to include not only aspects of her well-known written works, but also “private musings” and never-before-heard stories that promise to be “a revelation to audiences.”



“My mother lived an extraordinary life,” her son Guy Johnson said in a statement. “She brought a sense of passion to living and invested herself wholly in it. What she wanted most was justice for all human beings, and the freedom to experience joy and laughter. We hope to capture her joie de vivre. We’re going to include some private anecdotes that will be a revelation to audiences. I’m pleased to be working with this team in bringing her story to life and can’t wait for the public to experience it.”



Angelou passed away in 2014 at age 86. This week marked what would have been Maya Angelou’s 91st birthday.



Phenomenal Woman: An evening with Maya Angelou is expected to premier on Broadway in 2021.

