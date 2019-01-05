Photo: 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes (Getty images)

According to multiple sources including NBC, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has located and interviewed persons of interest in relation to the shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes in Houston, Texas.

On December 30th, Barnes was struck by gunfire from an unknown gunman, believed by authorities to be white and in his 40s. Barnes’ mother, LaPorsha Washington, was shot in the arm. The family was exiting a Walmart parking lot after a morning trip to a local coffee shop.

The role of the persons interviewed was not clear, and no arrests were announced. In a tweet, the office said details would be released as soon as possible.

Immediately after the assailant drove away, Washington’s other daughters alerted their mother that Barnes was unresponsive. She had been shot in the head.

On December 31, Barnes’ father, Christopher Cevilla, pleaded with the public for help during a news conference.

“I just want anybody, whoever, out there that knows anything about the murder of my daughter, to just please step up as if it was your own,” Cevilla told reporters. “Just put yourself in my shoes, in my family’s shoes.”

On January 4th, police released a sketch of the assailant, asking the public for any information that could lead to his arrest. They also released surveillance footage of the suspect’s truck.



In the days after Barnes’ death, the case received increased attention due to a reward set out by online activist Shaun King. Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins pledged his playoff game check of $29,000 to Barnes family after hearing about the case.

Appearing at a rally on January 5th, hours before the Sheriff’s office released information surrounding persons of interest, Washington expressed her faith that the shooter would be brought to justice.

“It is going to be ‘Justice for Jazmine.’ I feel it in my heart, because there are too many people out here looking for this man,” Washington said, according to Houston Chronicle. “We’re going to find him, no matter where we got to turn and no matter what rock we got to go under. We’re going to find you.”