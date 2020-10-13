Pennsylvania Lt. Governor's Wife Called the N-Word. She Ain't Black, So I'm Not Sure Exactly How Racist This Is...But It's Racist

Screenshot : Gisele Barreto Fetterman/ Twitter

Gisele Barreto Fetterman is the wife of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The 38-year-old was born in Brazil and used to be an undocumented immigrant but is now a proud American citizen enjoying good old- fashioned American racism as a woman of color.

On Sunday, Fetterman posted a two-second video to Twitter that showed part of an encounter she said she had while shopping at a local grocery store with an apparently confused Karen who called her a nigger despite Fetterman not being Black.

“*TRIGGER WARNING* I love love love this country but we are so deeply divided,” Fetterman wrote. “I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman who repeatedly told me I do not belong here. The confrontation continued into the parking lot where I was able to finally capture it after the crying winded down. This behavior and this hatred is taught. If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead.”

See, you already know she ain’t Black. First, the all-caps trigger warning almost makes it seem like she’s talking to people who aren’t used to being called a nigger. (It’s also a little weird that there was a whole continuous verbal assault and literally all she was able to get on camera were the words, “you’re a nigger”...but whatever.) Also, if she were a Black woman in the age of receipts, she would’ve ended the tweet a little differently. It would’ve been more like: “If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please...send me that bitch’s name, address and employment information so I can get to work. Please and thank you kindly.”



Here’s a little more information on what Fetterman said happened as reported by the New York Times:

It was a last-minute dash, so she headed to a local Aldi store without the state troopers who usually protect her. Three boxes of kiwis in hand, Ms. Fetterman was standing in line to pay when a woman stopped and stared at her. “‘Oh, there is that N-word that Fetterman married,’” Ms. Fetterman recalled the woman saying to her, emphasizing in a phone interview on Monday that the woman used the racial slur without abbreviating it. Ms. Fetterman is the wife of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat. Ms. Fetterman, who shared an account of the encounter in a tweet on Sunday night, said she froze. The woman kept repeating, “You don’t belong here” before walking away, she said. Shaken, Ms. Fetterman paid for her produce and headed to her car. The woman reappeared, pulling down her purple mask and repeating the racial slur to Ms. Fetterman, who recorded the encounter and shared it with her followers on social media

So what the fuck was wrong with Jabba the White Woman anyway? What was Klan-cadet Karen so angry about that she felt the need to go all “Cash me outside, how bout dah?” on an unsuspecting Fetterman?

According to the Times, the lieutenant governor has been clashing with Republicans over social distancing orders and mask mandates and we all know that conservatives act like whiny little brats whenever they’re told they need to participate in protecting as many people as possible from the pandemic. Maybe she’s just upset that she needed to pull her mask down to start slinging around racial slurs when she’s used to her lipless Nazi mouth running free and unencumbered.

Of course, where you have a racist, you have someone who hates brown immigrants. According to the Times, Fetterman moved with her mother and brother from Brazil to New York City before she turned 8. She received her green card in 2004 and became a U.S. citizen in 2009. For Bridgett the Bigot, that’s probably a lot of time for an “illegal” to be breathing up all of this free American air without documented approval preferably signed by a white.

Or maybe it’s simpler than all of that. Maybe this soulless Crypt Keeper-cosplayer of a white woman is just so damn hateful and racist that, as long as you aren’t white...you’s a nigga.