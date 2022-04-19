Updated as of 4/19/2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Family civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump announced the results from an independent autopsy on Patrick Lyoya, reported News13. The report found Lyoya suffered no other injury besides a gunshot wound to the back of his head. His family also demands the name of the Grand Rapids officer who shot him, reported the Associated Press.

According to video footage, Patrick Lyoya and a Grand Rapids officer engaged in a fight on April 4 during a traffic stop. T he struggle ended with Patrick laying face down on the ground after being shot in the back of the head.

In a press conference, Crump announced the findings from an independent autopsy conducted by Dr. Werner Spitz, a 95-year-old pathologist who worked on the assassination investigations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.

More on the autopsy from News13:

Dr. Spitz concluded that Lyoya died as the result of a single gunshot wound that entered the back of his skull near the midline. He says he believed the gun was pressed to the back of Lyoya’s head when the bullet traveled up to the right side of his skull and lodged near his right temporal bone. Dr. Spitz said there was no other injury on Lyoya’s body other than the fatal gunshot wound. “This independent autopsy report confirms what we all witnessed in the horrifying video footage - unarmed Patrick Lyoya was conscious until the bullet entered his head, instantly ending what could have been a long and fruitful life,” Crump said. “This young man and his family moved to the United States to pursue a better and safer life, yet he was brutally killed at the hands of a police officer, who failed to deescalate the situation before he took Patrick’s life.”

The county medical examiner is still waiting to release their autopsy report until the toxicology results come back, reported News13.

The Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said he will not release the name of the officer involved until he is charged, per AP News. Lyoya’s father, Peter, demanded the release for the officer’s name, image and identification. “I would love to know the person who has killed my son. I have the right,” he said via Associated Press.



A spokeswoman for the Grand Rapids police department said the information on a person (in this case, the officer) including name and age, cannot be released until after an arrest of issuance or an arrest warrant was made.



Michigan State Police are investigating the incident and the prosecutor will decide whether the officer will face criminal charges. Lyoya’s funeral is planned for Friday. Rev Al Sharpton is expected to deliver a eulogy and the National Action Network pledged to help with the service costs.