Patrick Lyoya’s family has demanded the name of the Grand Rapids officer who shot him, reported the Associated Press. Also, family civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump is expected to release the results from an independent autopsy this week.

The Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said he will not release the name of the officer involved until he is charged, per AP News. Lyoya’s father, Peter, demanded the release for the officer’s name, image and identification. “I would love to know the person who has killed my son. I have the right,” he said via Associated Press.

On April 4, Patrick Lyoya and a Grand Rapids officer engaged in a fight during a traffic stop, via video footage. The struggle ended in Patrick laying face down on the ground and the officer shot him in the back of the head.

More on the case from AP News:

The official autopsy report is being shared with state police and won’t immediately be released to the public. But a separate autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz, a 95-year-old forensic pathologist who worked on investigations following the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr., among other high-profile cases. He’s a former medical examiner in the Detroit area.

A spokeswoman for the Grand Rapids police department said the information on a person (in this case, the officer) including name and age, cannot be released until after an arrest of issuance or an arrest warrant was made.

Michigan State Police are investigating the incident and the prosecutor will decide whether the officer will face criminal charges. Lyoya’s funeral is planned for Friday. Rev Al Sharpton is expected to deliver a eulogy and the National Action Network will help with the service costs.