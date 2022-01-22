On January 15, 2022, Governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, issued an executive order that ended mask mandates in the state, allowing parents to choose whether or not their children would be masked inside of schools. The executive order by Youngkin was issued on his first day in office, despite the rising number of Omicron.

One week after Youngkin’s executive order was instated, Virginia woman, Amelia King, 42, entered a school board meeting, threatening to bring loaded guns to her child’s school if they were forced to wear masks while at school. King states, “My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on.” King goes to assert, “Alright? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready to…I will call every..” CNN reports. King was cut off because she had reached her three minute limit; however, her final words were: “I’ll see y’all on Monday.” The hubris of white women abound, but January continues to expose the underbelly of their character.

In response to King’s threats, the Page county school board chair and school superintendent wrote a statement stating that King’s comments will not be tolerated. The statement read, “Not only do comments such as these go against everything we wish to model for our students, they go against the very nature of how we as a community should interact with each other. This kind of behavior is not tolerated from our students, faculty, staff, nor will it be tolerated by parents or guests of our school division.”

After realizing that she is not above reproach, King issued an apology, charging her violent and virulent behavior to speaking with “passion.” King emailed the school board, stating that she was “mortified” and “in no way meant to imply all guns loaded as in actual firearms, but rather all resources I can muster to make sure that my children get to attend school without masks.” She goes on to argue, “I would never do such a thing; I was speaking figuratively. I like to sound educated and when I go off the cuff, I get really passionate.” King attempted to minimize the weight of her serious threats, but to no avail. The Luray Police Chief Bo Cook is further investigating King and her comments, and King was also charged with making an oral threat while on school property.