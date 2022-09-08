Celebrity couple Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne went on “Good Morning America” to discuss the aftermath of Sharon leaving “The Talk” in 2021 after fans on social media called her racist. She was dismissed from the CBS daytime talk show following a dispute with co-host Sheryl Underwood about Piers Morgan’s ignorant remarks about Meghan Markle.

Sharon opted to defend Morgan, even though she knew that supporting a racist would absolutely make her racist. In addition, she didn’t let Underwood get a word in edgewise. This observation led the network to investigate Sharon’s behavior on the show.

On Good Morning America, her partner Ozzy used an interesting analogy to defend his wife. “When you’re accused of that, by saying, ‘I’m not racist,’ it’s like being accused of [being] a pedophile,” he stated. “It’s one of those things now that you — by saying you’re not, they think you are more. It’s like — it’s a stigma.”

Sharon then doubled down on her past actions. “Like I said on the show, ’You’ve now planted that seed. That will never leave me. You’ve planted that seed. The damage is done.” She also stated she does not regret anything she said.

“No more saying sorry, ’cause I’m not,” Sharon said. “Cause I didn’t do anything wrong except ask questions.” After she was fired, CBS released a statement explaining their decision:

“We acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

Easy rule of thumb here, Sharon: if you don’t want to be called a racist, don’t act like one.