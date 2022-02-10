After a long adjournment, court will finally be in session again. TVLine reports, OWN has announced a June premiere for All Rise Season 3.



After airing its first two seasons on CBS, the Simone Missick drama is set to move to OWN for Season 3.

CBS, which has a significantly less inclusive lineup than other networks, canceled a popular drama led by a Black woman and featuring a diverse cast, so it could air more cops and robbers shows.

And before you come in here talking about The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola or Ghosts, let me remind you that if you can name all their shows with Black people, they don’t have enough shows.

All Rise follows new Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick) as she brings her creative opinions to the Los Angeles justice system. Per the official synopsis, Season 3 picks up “the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice.”

In addition to Missick, most of the cast returns as series regulars or recurring. Though Lola can expect a major change to her personal life, as Christian Keyes replaces Todd Williams as Lola’s husband Robin.

Roger Guenveur Smith joins the show in the recurring role of Judge Marshall Thomas.

“All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from Season 1 to 2,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement when the series was picked up. “Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation. A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on Season 3 and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

I’m really excited to see All Rise come back, as it was a legal drama that wasn’t afraid to get into real issues, like homelessness, racial bias, generational divides and that old standby, police corruption.

Lola was never presented as a magical unicorn Black woman, she was just qualified for her job. Though, she did have to constantly prove it to those outside her inner circle.

All Rise will have the same showrunner, Dee Harris-Lawrence, but behind the scenes scandals led to walkouts in the writer’s room, so it should be interesting to see how that affects storylines.

There is no premiere date for All Rise, but until then you can catch up with Seasons 1 and 2 on OWN.