There’s no doubt that Oprah Winfrey knows what’s hot. When she talks, people listen. Any businesses lucky enough to earn a spot on her annual Favorite Things list can be rest assured they will benefit from “the Oprah effect” and see a huge spike in sales.

A man recently tried to tap into the media maven’s knack for great gift giving during a random encounter on the street, and the now-viral TikTok of their exchange has plenty of people talking.

“A favorite gift for my mom. She’s not doing well,” the man is heard asking Winfrey off- camera in a video posted by @10gsocial.

“You know, a wonderful thing is that jewelry box that I had on Favorite Things. A beautiful red jewelry box,” she responded.

But when the man replied that Oprah’s suggestion was out of his price range, she quickly clapped back, “It’s really not. It’s like $100.” And she seemed surprised that he’d be looking to go lower, even clutching her imaginary pearls. But, because she’s Oprah, she came up with another thoughtful gift right on the spot that wouldn’t cost the man a thing. “You do a list of your top ten reasons why you love her, and you make a beautiful card, and it’s your top ten,” she said.

“That’s perfect, and it’s sentimental,” the man responds.

But more entertaining than the video exchange were the comments, which ranged from people who were outraged that Oprah would assume money is no object for the rest of us common folk, to those who would expect nothing less from the billionaire boss.

Like @amandachristine_1, who reposted the video with her own commentary, saying, “I love Oprah, but this clip of her saying $100 is not a lot of money is taking me out.”

And @TastebudCT, who wrote, “Oprah is a billionaire, but she gave a gift suggestion that’s $100..but ya’ll saying she’s out of touch lol.”

Whatever side you come down on, you have to give it up to the Queen of Talk for taking the time to engage with someone who approached her on the street. The fact that she plugged something from her favorite things list means that she really does take the time to choose things she thinks are great. And when you think about it, is $100 really a lot to spend on the woman who gave you life? I mean, I love a homemade card as much as any mom, but a gift card for a massage would be greatly appreciated. You hear that, kids?