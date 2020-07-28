Oprah's Back in Her Talk Show Bag With New Apple TV+ Series, The Oprah Conversation

Image : Apple TV+

Oprah is returning to a role we are very familiar seeing her in, with a new talk show series premiering this Thursday, July 30 on Apple TV+ called The Oprah Conversation.



The new show will be filmed remotely and feature Oprah leading “timely and intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft,” according to a release from Apple TV.



In the debut episode, “How to Be an Antiracist,” Oprah and best-selling author professor Ibram X. Kendi will speak with white readers who confront their own racist beliefs. The episode will be available to stream for free exclusively on Apple TV+ beginning Thursday, July 30 at 4pm PST. “The Oprah Conversation” will continue with a special two-part interview with athlete, commentator, activist, and creator and host of “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” Emmanuel Acho on Friday, August 7. In Part 1, Acho will speak to Oprah about his web series and take questions from white viewers. Part 2 of the interview will see Acho and Oprah dive deeper into their raw, unfiltered discussions about race in response to bold questions from white and Latinx guests. The series will also offer poignant conversations between Oprah and change makers such as Equal Justice Initiative founder and best-selling author Bryan Stevenson.

“It’s time to bring humanity back to the conversation,” Oprah said on Twitter of her new show. “I’ll be joined by fascinating guests to have conversations that unite us—not divide us.”

The media mogul has already been using her influential voice and partnership with Apple TV+ to drive discussions about critical social questions (in a year that feels chock full of them) while adding to her considerable coins.



The Oprah Conversation will join other programming from Oprah currently airing on Apple TV+, Oprah’s Book Club and Oprah Talks Covid.

