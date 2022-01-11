Though legendary actor and icon Sidney Poitier undoubtedly received his flowers on this side of heaven before his passing on Jan. 7, it appears his legacy will continue to be peppered with petals thanks to a new documentary from Apple and Oprah Winfrey.



Per Variety, Winfrey is set to executive produce a new documentary which will explore Poitier’s personal upbringing and professional rise to cultural preeminence, the latter of which cemented his place in history as the first Black man to ever win an Academy Award for Best Actor. Reggie Hudlin has been tapped to direct the forthcoming documentary which will be produced both through HARPO Productions, Network Entertainment and Apple Original Films.

Additionally, the film, which has been in production for over a year, will see the support and participation of Poitier’s family. In an official statement sent to The Root, following the death of the To Sir, with Love star, the family expressed:

There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first. He is our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing, his hugs the warmest refuge, and his laughter was infectious. We could always turn to him for wisdom and solace and his absence feels like a giant hole in our family and our hearts. Although he is no longer here with us in this realm, his beautiful soul will continue to guide and inspire us. He will live on in us, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren—in every belly laugh, every curious inquiry, every act of compassion and kindness. His legacy will live on in the world, continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work, but even more so with his humanity.