HBCUs

Oprah Winfrey Gifts New iPhone to Morehouse Man After Ribbing Him About Cracked Phone

Karu F. Daniels
Oprah Winfrey speaks at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products in Cupertino, Calif.
Photo: Tony Avelar (AP)

You get an iPhone! You get an iPhone!! You get an iPhone!!!

Leave it to Oprah Winfrey to put her money where her mouth is — or at least her multi-million dollar partnership deal with Apple.

The media maven is a now tech-savvy fairy godmother of a Morehouse College freshman, who had a recent run-in with the back billionairess.

Olufemi Yessoufou rolled up to Winfrey after she just dropped a whopping $13 million on the all-male HBCU earlier this month. When the youngster attempted to take a selfie while the do-good diva was being driven away, she cracked on him about his cracked phone.

“Hey, that’s me. That’s me in your cracked phone,” Winfrey ribbed.

On Oct. 7, Yessoufou posted a video of the celebrity run-in on social media, captioning it: “She played me.”

Less than two weeks after the fun-loving, attention grabby stunt went viral. Yessoufou excitedly took to Twitter to share a photo of what can only be described as an iPhone gift package, along with a note on Winfrey’s classy stationery.

“We can’t have you out here viewing the world thru a cracked screen or a cracked cover,” the card read. “The new camera you’re gonna love for sure!”

Earlier this year, Apple announced a multiyear partnership with the esteemed producer, actress, talk show host, philanthropist and CEO of OWN.

According to a statement from the tech giant, “Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.”

In September, a digital savvy iteration of “Oprah’s Book Club” launched with The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates as its first selection.

Karu F. Daniels
Karu F. Daniels

Hailing from "the thorough borough" of Brooklyn, Mr. Daniels has written for The New York Times, Associated Press, CNN, Essence, VIBE, NBC News, The Daily Beast, The New York Daily News and Word Up!

