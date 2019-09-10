Oprah Winfrey Gifts New iPhone to Morehouse Man After Ribbing Him About Cracked Phone

You get an iPhone! You get an iPhone!! You get an iPhone!!!

Leave it to Oprah W i n f r e y to put her money where her mouth is — or at least her multi-million dollar partnership deal with Apple.

Advertisement

The media maven is a now tech-savvy fairy godmother o f a Morehouse College freshman, who had a recent run-in with the back billionairess .

Olufemi Yessoufou rolled up to Winfrey after she just dropped a whopping $13 million on the all-male HBCU earlier this month. When the youngster attempted to take a selfie while the do-good diva was being driven away, she cracked on him about his cracked phone.

“Hey, that’s me. That’s me in your cracked phone,” Winfrey ribbed.

On Oct. 7, Yessoufou posted a video of the celebrity run-in on social media, captioning it: “She played me.”

Advertisement

Less than two weeks after the fun-loving, attention grabby stunt went viral. Yessoufou excitedly took to Twitter to share a photo of what can only be described as an iPhone gift package, along with a note on Winfrey’s classy stationery.

Advertisement

“We can’t have you out here viewing the world thru a cracked screen or a cracked cover,” the card read. “The new camera you’re gonna love for sure!”

Earlier this year, Apple announced a multiyear partnership with the esteemed producer, actress, talk show host, philanthropist and CEO of OWN.

Advertisement

According to a statement from the tech giant, “Winfrey and Apple will create original programs that embrace her incomparable ability to connect with audiences around the world.”

In September, a digital savvy iteration of “Oprah’s Book Club” launched with The Water Dancer by Ta-Nehisi Coates as its first selection.

Advertisement



