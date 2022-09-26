A woman who recently attended a Carnival Cruise claimed that a comedian repeatedly used the N-word during his stand up performance. Pamela Frilot took to Tik Tok to expose Rob O’Reilly’s use of the slur.

Though the video has no audio (audience members were asked to not record), Frilot captioned it by saying: “So on Carnival Cruise right now and they are perfectly fine hiring someone who uses the N-word multiple times in his show and when the issue was raised he said and I quote ‘if you’re offended get tf out.’”

A commenter applauded Frilot’s bravery by remarking: “Idk why people want proof or the actual audio of him saying it. Why can’t you believe her? This man is doing stand up on a cruise.”

The video went viral and one user on Twitter stated: “It’s so sad what black people have to endure even on vacation.” Another commenter tagged Carnival Cruise line and stated “your black patrons deserve better.”

O’Reilly has had stints on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Last Comic Standing, as gathered from his IMDb page. He also helped write 30 episodes of MTV’s Ridiculousness. In addition, his Facebook and Twitter accounts have either been suspended or erased.

A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise stated that any impending shows featuring O’Reilly have been scrapped.

“We do not tolerate this language or behavior,” the statement read. “The person in question will no longer be welcome on Carnival ships and the rest of his scheduled appearances have been canceled.”