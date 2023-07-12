Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Music

ONE Musicfest Will Honor 50th Anniversary Of Hip Hop With Unbelievable Lineup

Kendrick Lamar, KRS-One, Kid Capri and more are scheduled to perform.

By
Candace McDuffie
Kendrick Lamar performs during the 2023 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Astrida Valigorsky (Getty Images)

ONE Musicfest has announced this year’s lineup, with performers paying homage to the 50th anniversary of hip hop. The two-day festival, happening in Atlanta’s historic Piedmont Park, is scheduled for October 28th and October 29th. ONE Musicfest is in conjunction with Live Nation Urban and promises to be one for the books.

This year’s headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion and Brent Faiyaz. In addition, there will be a Hip Hop 50 stage specifically dedicated to the legends of the genre including: KRS-One, Big Daddy Kane, Lady of Rage, DJ Drama, DJ Quik, Trina and more.

In a statement provided to The Root, ONE Musicfest founder J. Carter said:

“We are beyond excited about the 14th annual ONE Musicfest. To have the opportunity to host Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, and other iconic artists in the middle of Piedmont Park is a dream come true, especially on the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. It doesn’t get any better than this. It will be a premium experience for the artists, the attendees, and our partners. We look forward to our new home in Piedmont Park and delivering an elevated experience to our many fans.”

Last year’s installment sold out, with a total of over 45,000 attendees. Brands like Red Bull, Jack Daniels, Toyota and other notable brands will be present at ONE Musicfest. Other performers include: Black Sheep, Ed Lover, Brand Nubian, Chief Keef, Goodie Mob, Jadakiss, El DeBarge, Coco Jones, Nelly, Cheeks of Lost Boyz, Tems, Nelly, Tink, Uncle Luke, Yo-Yo, Project Pat, Trina and more.