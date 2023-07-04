Oh Snap! That Tiny Handheld Vac Just Went on Sale

Don’t mind us. We’re just over here waiting for Prime Day 2023, Amazon’s ultimate 48-hour online shopping event, which promises to bring some deep discounts on favorite home decor items, beauty products, fashion, electronics and more. But damn, July 11 can feel like an eternity away when you’ve got your heart set on a new coffee maker.

In the meantime, we’ve been stalking the site for early deals and found a dope July 4 deal on a tiny household cleaning tool that works overtime, cleaning up dust and spills quickly.

Advertisement

The Shark® WANDVAC™ is a cordless handheld vacuum powered by a lithium-ion battery. Less than 1.5 pounds, this small but mighty vac gets the job done. It lifts crumbs and pet hair out of the tight spaces that larger vacuums can’t reach, like couch cushions and car seats.

Advertisement Advertisement

After you clean, you can dump out all of the dust and dirt with the press of a button that releases the detachable cup. And when you’re done, just leave your WANDVAC™ on the charging dock so it’s ready for the next spill. Because especially if you have kids or pets in your house, you already know that there’s always a next spill.



Happy customers can’t stop gushing about the WANDVAC™, from its style to its powerful clean up capabilities.

Advertisement

One reviewer called it her “New BFF,” writing, “Move over, other vacuums because the WANDVAC Handheld Vacuum has stolen my heart. This little powerhouse is my new best friend in the cleaning world. It’s sturdy, offers outstanding suction, and its versatility is unmatched.”

The Shark® WANDVAC™ comes in four colors, but if you buy it in either cove blue, sage green or slate, you’ll take advantage of the July 4 deal price of $99.99, 23 percent off the regular price of $129.99.