Image: Getty Images

It seems reality television star and former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault just can’t stay away.

According to the New York Daily News, the 45-year-old reality star who told all in her book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” which is conveniently out in paperback this week, Manigault still keeps in touch with her old office buddies at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“I have talked to a lot of people who currently serve in the White House, and who previously served in the White House,” she said.

“Let’s think about the people who have left,” she continued. “So many of them have gone through very similar experiences like me, where Donald Trump publicly had someone else get rid of them or whatever. There is a whole, long line of people that he’s treated that way. There is a group of us who talk and who communicate, and who commiserate.”

Manigault, who also served during the Clinton Administration, was appointed as Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison shortly after Trump’s inauguration, but was fired in December. The claims in her book were supported by a series of recordings she made of conversations had during her tenure at the White House. While the former “Apprentice” star had no issue calling out staffers and hangers-on for the release of her book, she kept her contacts list close to the vest when asked who she kept in contact with.

Advertisement

“I’m not gonna betray the confidence of my friends and my colleagues,” Manigault said. “We interact, let’s just say that. No, we don’t have a [group chat]. And there are people who are currently [working] there who are not comfortable. They feel afraid to leave because they know that the work that they’re doing is so important. And they also know that he’s erratic, and he hasn’t been filling positions of people who leave.”

Though she may maintain a buddy-buddy relationship with current staffers, Manigault thinks her now-former boss doesn’t stand a chance of retaining his mailing address in the upcoming general election, saying Trump “has demonstrated that he does not have the fortitude, the intellect, the temperament, the self-control to be the Leader of the Free World.”

“[T]he American people will give you a chance to serve and to lead,” she continued, “but if they see you flailing as he is, then they will replace you. Remember, he serves because of the will of the people. They gave him a chance and he squandered it.”

Advertisement

After 20 years in politics, Manigualt has decided to work to elect “Hashtag anybody but Trump,” according to the Daily News. Though she’s not supporting anyone by name, she did note that she was impressed by “a very smart, intelligent African-American woman from my own university running” who she believes “will have an incredible impact on young women like myself entering politics.”

Manigault earned a master’s degree from Howard University.

