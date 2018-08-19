Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Apparently Omarosa Manigault Newman was able to move about the West Wing of the White House with an entire production studio in her purse, because a new report says that in addition to her alleged 200 audio recordings, she has video as well.

A person who purportedly has “direct knowledge of the records” told the Associated Press that the former White House aide has a secret stash of video, emails, text messages and other documentation to support the assertions she makes about the president, his administration and the White House in her new book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.

Manigault Newman has slowly been releasing audio of conversations she’s had inside the White House, and the source told AP that video clips, texts or email could follow.

For her part, Manigault Newman told AP this week, “I will not be silenced. I will not be intimidated. I’m not going to be bullied by Donald Trump.” She made the statement after the Trump campaign alleged that she had violated a nondisclosure agreement and announced it was filing an arbitration action against her.

So clearly, the White House is aware that Omarosa has something that could be potentially damaging to the president and those around him.

Could Omarosa be the person that topples this administration? Has special counsel Robert Mueller been in touch with her yet?

In a PBS interview this week, Manigault Newman said, “I have a significant amount, in fact, a treasure trove, of multimedia backup for everything that’s not only in Unhinged, but everything that I assert about Donald Trump.”

She also claims that Trump officials offered her a campaign job when she was fired from the White House, as a means of silencing her.

The Trump campaign als0 reportedly tried to threaten the publisher of Unhinged, Simon & Schuster, with a letter from a campaign attorney alleging the book violated Manigault Newman’s confidentiality agreement, but the company pushed back and said it was “well within” its rights.

As to the rumored tape of Trump using the n-word, Manigault Newman claims to have firsthand knowledge that it exists.

No word yet on when, if ever, the American public will hear it.

It doesn’t matter anyway. Will it even make a difference?