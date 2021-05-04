Om For Mom: Meditation And Mindfulness Hacks For Moms

Being a new mom is a beautiful experience that also happens to be very difficult.

We’ve asked working mom and wellness podcaster Brooke DeVard to provide a handful of meditation and mindfulness hacks for all the new (and not-so-new) moms out there. She uses Fitbit Sense to monitor her sleep and stress, while making sure to do a few simple tasks every day to make sure she’s taking care of herself.

Are you doing the same? Watch to make sure — you deserve it!



This article is a sponsored collaboration between Fitbit and G/O Media Studios .