Olympian volleyball player and model Kim Glass has shared disturbing injuries that she suffered at the hands of a homeless man who threw a metal pipe at her in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Glass detailed her experience and shared the injuries she suffered in an Instagram story. She showed her right eye swollen completely shut, blackened and stitched up with a gash on her nose.

The professional volleyball player said, “I do have multiple fractures,” and joked, “Yes, I look like ET.” She initially feared that the eye that was swollen shut would leave her blind in that eye.

During the Instagram story, Glass shared how she was leaving for lunch in downtown Los Angeles when a homeless man approached her.

“As I turned to tell my friend, ‘I think something’s wrong with him and I think he’s going to hit the car’ — before I knew it, a big metal bolt-like pipe hit me,” said Glass. “It happened so fast. He literally flung it from the street. It kinda took me down and out.”

She detailed that a group of strangers came to help her after she was hit until emergency services arrived. Other people held down the man who allegedly threw the metal pipe until the police came to the scene to take him into custody.

Details of who the man is have not been shared to the public.

Glass was born in Los Angeles, Calif. and raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania where she was the 2001 Pennsylvania State Gatorade Player of the Year.

She went to college at the University of Arizona where she was named an All-American and four-time All-Pac-10. In 2008, she was named to the USA Volleyball Women’s National Team at the Beijing Olympics where she won a silver medal.

As a model, Glass was featured in the 2011 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

