Austin Davis, the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor, is being questioned about inappropriate and misogynistic tweets he posted more than a decade ago as an intern.

Davis, 32, would be the first Black lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania’s history if he wins in November. But in 2011, he was an intern for a state legislator in suburban Pittsburgh and he routinely fired off tweets that he now says give him “disappointment and regret,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.



From the Philadelphia Inquirer In the tweets, Mr. Davis commiserated with someone who complained his room smelled “like Asian sex,” saying it was “nasty as Hell” and in a reply to a since-deleted post, said some women “need to become better judges of character, and make better choices about who they sleep wit.” Mr. Davis also expounded on the physiological effects of alcohol consumption, noting in September 2011 that you’ve consumed too much “when ur still drunk in the morning.” A couple weeks earlier he tweeted he’d been “pulled over twice in one night! But ... thank god I skated through both of them.”

Mr. Davis on Thursday said the second tweet referenced a night when he was stopped by police at two different DUI checkpoints but was allowed to drive on because he had not been drinking. “I was a stupid college kid and didn’t use the best words to describe that,” he said.

He also tweeted that seeing muscular women at the gym was “disgusting”. The newspaper asked him in detail about each tweet, which he apologized for, saying “most college-age men in their 20s have a lot of learning to do,”



The tweets themselves were dug up by two Republican operatives with their own checkered histories. Jenna Ellis was a member of Donald Trump’s legal team that mounted a failed campaign in the courts to have the results of the 2020 election overthrown. Arthur Schwartz is a GOP consultant with a history of digging up old social media posts and other opposition research, not just on candidates but members of the media to benefit Trump.

Both were subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol.