Photo: ESPN

There’s a Christmas song, “We Three Kings,” that just popped into my head when I saw the glorious visage that is 21-year-old Saquon Barkley’s physique in the 2018 “Body Issue” for ESPN.



In this case, I just swapped in “thighs” for “star” and it works:

Oh, oh, thighs of wonder, thighs of might, Thighs with royal beauty bright, Giants leading, still proceeding, guide us to thy perfect sight.

Advertisement

Hey, I never said I was Smokey Robinson, but back to Mr. Barkley.

In a word, his body is magnificent. And he also seems to be a really stand-up young man, who just bought his parents a home, as he promised them he would when he got drafted into the NFL.

Advertisement

Oh, and Lawdamercy his body is tight.