It’s the most…wonderful time…of the year! That is, if you’re among those of us who annually await Barack Obama’s favorites list. This year, the former president gifted us 27 tracks that quite literally land all over the musical map. From rap to reggaeton, indie hits to pop charters, there’s a little something here for everyone. Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) also makes an appearance on this year’s list – Nasarati’s rejoice!

Advertisement

Obama shared the list in full on his Instagram page on Friday where he captioned the post by sharing:

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist.”

The list also includes “Boomerang” by Yebba, “Rumors” by Lizzo and Cardi B, and “Armash” by Teddy Afro.

Earlier in the week, Obama also shared his favorite books and movies of 2021. Among his top book picks are Colson Whitehead’s “Harlem Shuffle”, Clint Smith’s “How The Word Is Passed,” and The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois, while film favorites include “Judas and The Black Messiah” and the Spielberg classic, “West Side Story”.

G/O Media may get a commission 70% Off Oake Chunky Knit Throws & Decorative Pillows Stylish, soft, and machine washable

Upgrade your space for under $100 with a pillow and blanket set, or pick just one. Shop the entire Oake chunky knit collection for 70% off at Macy's. Buy for $30+ at Macy's

Obama, who is a self proclaimed arts enthusiast had this also to share about his year end offerings:

“Art always sustains and nourishes the soul. But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year—a way to connect even when we were cooped up,” Obama said about his curated lists. “Since these are works I have actually listened to, watched, or read, I’m sure I’ve missed some worthy stuff. So if you have your own recommendations to share, I’ll add them to the stack of books and movies I hope to catch up on over the holidays!”