NYPD Search for Travis Scott After He Allegedly Loses His Cool at a Nightclub

Anyone that has ever seen Travis Scott live knows that the guy likes to go crazy while on stage. As seen by the tragedy that unfortunately occurred at his Astroworld Festival in 2021, Scott is known to have a chaotic life .

In 2017, he was accused of inciting a riot at a live show in Rodgers, Ark., after he told showgoers in the crowd to rush the stage. Similarly in 2015, at Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival, similar accusations were made after he encouraged fans to jump over barricades and rush the stage. All that to say, Travis Scott is known to go crazy during live shows.

Now, based on these most recent allegations, he’s not slowed up. According to NBC News, New York City police are searching for the Houston rapper after he allegedly caused $12,000 worth of damage at a nightclub in Manhattan and punched a sound engineer early on Wednesday.

The allegations stem from the sound engineer, who claims, “he was involved in a verbal dispute” with the “SICKO MODE” rapper, who then escalated the situation by punching the victim with a closed fist on the left side of his face.

Per the report from NBC News, Scott also caused damage to a speaker and video screen in the nightclub before leaving the scene.

Just hours before the alleged incident, Scott made a surprise appearance at fellow Houston rapper Don Tolliver’s show at Irving Plaza in New York City.

Currently, the NYPD is still looking for the popular rapper. While nobody knows the consequences Scott may face, it could put a wrench in future performances he has coming up, especially the one this weekend, where he’s scheduled to be a headliner at the Rolling Loud music festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 4.