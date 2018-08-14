Nashville, Tenn., detectives are investigating an incident after a New York City police officer allegedly broke into a family’s home while he was in the Music City vacationing.

The break-in, which occurred in the early morning hours of July 9, has left the family traumatized. The officer, who remains unidentified and who the family said appeared to be intoxicated, allegedly kicked in the door to their home and began threatening and hurling slurs at the family.

“I’m screaming at the operator, ‘He’s in my house! He’s in my house,’” Conese Halliburton recalled telling 911 operators, according to the Nashville Tennessean.

According to Halliburton, the officer was staying at an Airbnb one house down.

The mother was in her bedroom, not quite asleep when the family’s dogs began barking.

Her 17-year-old son looked out of a front window and saw a man standing in the yard shouting. That was when the man kicked open the door with a “boom” and began screaming, “This is my motherfucking house.”

Halliburton’s two oldest sons, the 17-year-old and a 20-year-old, yelled at the man to leave and held him back in the hallway while their mother frantically contacted dispatchers. However, Halliburton said that when the operator told her the officers were almost at the home, the man turned around and walked off.

In surveillance footage with audio shared by Halliburton’s neighbor, which captured some of the incident, the man can be heard screaming, “Try to shoot me, and I’ll break every fucking bone in your fucking neck.”

He also called the family, “fucking niggers.”

Despite all of this, for some reason, no charges have been filed against the officer, although the investigation is still ongoing.

“If my sons would have fought him, he’s already properly trained to take down people,” Halliburton said.