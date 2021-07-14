'NYC Stand Up': Verzuz Announces Dipset and the Lox for Upcoming Battle, Launches Global Search for Resident DJ

(L-R) Styles P, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch of The Lox perform onstage during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City; The Diplomats arrives at The Source Hip-Hop Music Awards 2003 on October 13, 2003 in Miami, Florida. Photo : Theo Wargo for TIDAL/Frank Micelotta ( Getty Images )

If you eat, sleep, and breathe all things money, power, & respect— then this latest Verzuz news might be right up your alley!

Per Complex, the next two musical acts set to go head to head will be none other than t he Lox and Dipset. The two New York-based rap groups will be converging on “Ground Zero, ” aka the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, on August 3 and will follow the pattern of the last few acts and perform in front of a live audience.

“NYC stand up this one is for the history books!!,” the official Verzuz Twitter account wrote in part when they dropped the flyer for the upcoming battle.

“We at the Garden,” Jim Jones captioned in a post to Instagram. “Whose house in my #RunDmcVoice. God is good all the time. We gone light the city. I’m grateful.”

Additionally, the popular music battle series is teaming up with Triller to find a new resident DJ. Per a press release , the global search, which began Tuesday and takes place exclusively through the Triller app, welcomes “all aspiring deejays to post a 5-minute video to Triller with #TrillerDJ to be entered into the competition.” Triller will announce the top 16 candidates on August 8 and from there, they will battle each other for the top spots with a little help from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. The final battle will take place during the TrillerVerz weekend music festival beginning September 10th.

“We’re excited to help find Triller’s new Resident DJ, which will be a DJ gig like no other,” said Swizz and Tim in a joint statement. “The Verzuz audience knows what’s up, so when the voting begins you can be sure the winning DJ will be someone who has all the right stuff. We can’t wait to discover the next superstar behind the decks.”

The winner of the Triller Resident DJ search can also look forward to a $1 million salary and will partake in any and all Triller- related events including: Verzuz, Triller Live, Triller Fight Club, FITE, and more.

But if scratching records isn’t your steez, don’t worry! You can still get your music fix by catching t he Lox Verzuz Dipset showdown on August 3 on the official Verzuz Instagram, Fite, or Triller page.

If you’re in the NYC area and want to experience the vibes live and in person, head on over to msg.com to get your tickets.