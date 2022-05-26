Just three days after the tragic school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the National Rifle Association is reconvening for its annual convention after a two year hiatus. It is scheduled to take place May 27-29 at the George R. Brown convention center in downtown Houston.

Only in America would an event like this continue to take place despite the countless deaths due to guns. The Uvalde shooting was the 212th shooting in 2022 and we haven’t even made it halfway through the year.

According to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, it is still business as usual and the convention will not be canceled. “[It] has been on the books for more than two years,” he stated during a City Council meeting Wednesday. “It’s a contractual arrangement. We simply cannot cancel a conference or convention because we do not agree with the subject matter.”

Wanting people not to die because of guns isn’t the equivalent of “disagreeing with subject matter.” Nearly 55,000 NRA members are expected to attend the convention despite the likelihood of protesters and activists at the event. Speakers include Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz, who wholeheartedly support the organization.

Donald Trump is also scheduled to make an appearance at the convention. However, the Secret Service is taking control of the hall during Trump’s speech and guns are banned from the event. Backpacks, knives, ammunition, pepper spray, toy guns and other items are also prohibited.

Last year, the NRA spent close to $5 million to prevent lawmakers from implementing safety measures like universal background checks for gun sales and bans on powerful assault weapons.

