NJ Teacher Suspended and Under Investigation for Cursing at Black Students While Calling George Floyd a 'Criminal'

Screenshot : NBC New York

In today’s episode of White People Who Have No Business Teaching Black Students, a New Jersy high school teacher has been suspended after two separate videos surfaced that showed him all in his Klan-ish feelings while shouting at and cursing at students during a virtual class—all because he’s sick of hearing about white privilege and even sicker about the fact that George Floyd’s murderer was convicted of murder.

From NBC New York:

In what turned out to be a Zoom class unlike any other, students at Dickinson High School said their teacher gave them a profane rant — and a lesson in hate. A discussion on climate change devolved as teacher Howard Zlotkin aired his grievances with the students. “If you think I’m privileged then f—- you, because my daughter thinks I’m privileged and I don’t speak to her,” he was seen saying in a recording of the online class session. At one point he started yelling and cursing at one student. Timmia Williams, a 17-year-old senior, said the landscape and design teacher seemed to focus on Black students, sharing his thoughts on the killing of George Floyd. “I hear people whining and crying about Black Lives Matter, but George Floyd was a f——-g criminal and he got arrested and he got killed because he wouldn’t comply and the bottom line is we make him a f——-g hero,” Zlotkin is heard saying in a recording.

A few things:

First, imagine being so consumed by white fragility that you stop speaking to your own daughter because she pointed out your privilege.

Secondly, why the fuck is a landscape and design teacher even talking to students about Floyd and his butthurt over his privilege being called out?

Third, WHO THE FUCK ARE YOU CURSING AT, WHITE NATIONALIST MR. GARVEY?

“Who does that? Who would curse—I don’t even curse at my own daughter,” Timmia’s mother, Margie Nieves, told NBC.

Timmia said that Zlotkin also singled out her and three other black girls and told them he wanted an essay from them. She didn’t say what the essay he wanted would be about, but I can’t imagine it had anything to do with landscape and/or design unless he wanted them to write about how much cotton they could pick while landscaping and how his anti-Blackness mirrors America’s anti-Blackness by design.

Either way, Timmia refused to participate in his Nazis-with-grade-books assignment which led to another video showing Zlotkin being a racist, inappropriate asshole to his students once again .

“I don’t think you can make a case,” he can be heard saying in a separate video from a separate class session, NBC reports. “You know what Timmia? You’re full of shit too.”

Timmia and her mother were both shocked he was even still teaching the class after they complained to school officials and the board of education about the Dollar Store Bill O’Reilly they’re allowing to teach high school students.

“She was crying. She came to me, tells me, ‘Mom why is it there’s a problem with my skin?’” Nieves said.

The district said that Zlotkin was removed from the classroom pending an investigation into his conduct on Thursday in a statement that appeared to make an excuse for why it wasn’t done sooner.

“The school was in the process of taking statements from students today before proceeding with disciplinary actions, and then the second video surfaced,” the district said. “The teacher will not have access to students or the school as we proceed. We are appalled by the statements, profanity, disrespect and treatment of students.”