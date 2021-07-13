Nivea Delivers Heartbreaking Yet Inspiring Interview in Sit-Down With Kandi Burress

Screenshot : YouTube/KandiOnline

Singer Nivea, who rose to fame in the early 2000s thanks to hits like “Complicated” and “Don’t Mess With My Man,” is finally ready to share her truth.

According to Hot New Hip-Hop, the “Laundromat” singer reflected on the highs and lows of her musical career and life in a recent interview with The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Xscape singer Kandi Burress’ On That Note interview series.

In a teaser posted to her Instagram page, which prefaces with a trigger warning for sexual violence and assault, Nivea captioned, “I only share to inspire...Each and every one of us are WORTHY, VALUABLE, & CAPABLE of overcoming ANYTHING!!!”

Kandi echoed similar sentiment in her own separate post, saying, “I want to see her win so bad. After you hear some of what she’s been through you’re gonna feel the same way.”

The hourlong interview touched on everything from Nivea’s new show on BET, the struggles of motherhood, and various revelations regarding her navigation through the industry and past relationships with rappers Lil Wayne and The Dream, both of whom she shares children with.

“I feel like your testimony or your story—I know it’s cliché, but it really does help somebody else. And I’m a motherfucking survivor. Some people would have never survived some of the shit I did. I’m so proud of myself,” Nivea shared in part.

Arguably one of the most shocking details of her life, aside from her recounting her experience with her shady manager during the early parts of her career, came when she revealed how Lil Wayne encouraged her to leave her manager and subsequently leave her career as a whole.

“He said ‘come be with me. I got you,’” Nivea explained. “We was young, we were young and I think at the time he was one of those guys who wanted to be bigger or a more ‘on top’ person. We were so young.”

She later added, “I got real, real, real, real, real low. I’ll never get that low again, thank you Lord. I got so low because I was depleted. I had nothing for me. I couldn’t inspire. I couldn’t be optimistic anymore, I couldn’t pump myself back up. I had nothing left.”

After watching the in-depth interview, many online expressed their support for the singer and desires to see her flourish in this new stage of life.

“This interview was brilliant,” one user wrote. “Not because of Kandi, but Nivea’s honesty and vulnerability was illuminating. She needs a book and movie deal as soon as possible.”

“If they haven’t already, a really smart publisher would be reaching out to Nivea’s people TODAY to offer her a book deal. She’s got a bestseller but, more importantly, she’s got an inspirational story so many young sisters need to hear. She’s really a gem,” wrote another.

“Just watched the Kandi interview with Nivea. Whew. I want her to win,” said one user.

Two other women who also showed love to Nivea following the interview’s release were Lauren London and Toya Johnson, both of whom also share children with Nivea’s ex, Lil Wayne.

“Love you. You are pure magic and strength,” London expressed. Johnson adding, “Great interview. So proud of you.”

To catch the interview in its entirety, head on over to Kandi Burress’ official YouTube page.

