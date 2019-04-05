Photo: Jerritt Clark (Getty Images for PUMA)

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), a Los Angeles native, wants to make sure Nipsey Hussle’s legacy lives on and his contributions to the community are recognized. To that end, she plans to honor the slain rapper on the House floor next week.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday evening, Bass wrote “I will be heading to the House Floor next week to formally enter Nipsey Hussle’s contributions to South Los Angeles into the Congressional Record where it will be a part of United States history forever.”

KTLA reports Bass told CNN that “Nipsey Hussle is going to be remembered by the community as someone who selflessly gave back and invested and enriched and cared.” She added that he “was always pushing for economic empowerment and entrepreneurship.”

“He was an inspiration for the community — the way he dreamed about transforming the lives of the same people he grew up with and grew up around in Crenshaw — and it deserves to be recognized,” she said.

Whatever Bass says about Hussle on the House floor and any material she submits as part of the record will be part of the Congressional Record for that day and printed up the next day, making it a permanent part of U.S. history.

Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing Company store near the corner of Crenshaw and Slauson in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. The 33-year-old Grammy-nominated artist has been praised for his efforts to uplift the community he was raised in.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles police arrested 29-year-old Eric Holder and charged him with murder in Hussle’s death. He is being held in isolation at a Los Angeles County jail, and is being represented by OJ prosecutor Christopher Darden.