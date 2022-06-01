Maxim has a new creative and sports gambling sheriff in town and it’s none other than rapper Nicki Minaj!

Per Maxim, the “Do We Have a Problem?” artist recently entered into a multi-year global partnership with MaximBET—Maxim Magazine’s privately-held, licensed sports betting and iGaming operator—where she will serve as a global ambassador. The deal will see her bringing her signature style and flair to the sports gambling arm in an effort to bring more women into the fold while also providing insight for “merchandise, parties, partnerships, fan experiences and branding all designed to bring together entertainment, sports, celebrity and betting.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a collaboration,” Minaj said in a statement. “Merging business savvy power moves with my natural, creative, sexy, fun, and fashion-forward expression is just so spot on as it relates to this partnership. I’m ready to fully step into my potential as a young, influential Queen, and owner and open doors for others to dream big. Get ready for the sexy parties and remember: scared money don’t make NO MONEY!!!! HA!!! Place your bets!!!! Let’s GO!!!”

MaximBET CEO Daniel Graetzer added: “Nicki is best known around the world as a mega superstar, but we know her as a brilliant businesswoman. Her role as a strategic advisor to MaximBet will be invaluable to us. She’s built one of the most powerful brands in the world, her own, and she’s applying that same savvy and creativity to our lifestyle sports betting brand. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with her — she is creative, smart, passionate and bold. There is no one better suited to helping us take this form of entertainment mainstream.”



As a part of the deal, the Queen rapper will also act as Maxim’s newest creative director, special advisor to the MaximBet Board of Directors and be actively involved in the company’s ambitious plans for iGaming.