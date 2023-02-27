Nick Cannon Weighs In on Whether or Not He’ll Have More Kids in the Future

New Year, new babies? Despite us only being nearly three months into 2023, it looks like Nick Cannon may already have plans to father more children.

The Wild’n Out host recently welcomed his 12th child three months ago and in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, he entertained the thought of having more—just later in life due to his full plate.

“God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full,” he explained. “And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might.”

He continued, “Everybody thinks it’s time management. It’s energy management. [Because] once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there that’s what messes up the scheduling. As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal—to be the best parents we could possibly be—that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling.”

Speaking to his hard work ethic to provide for his children so that their own future comes with a bit more freedom, Cannon concluded: “It’s a blessing, man. H opefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up].”

“If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it’s a thing where we have the capability. Let’s start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true,” he said.