Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twin Boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir

(L-R) Nick Cannon at the 3rd annual MBJAM19 presented by Michael B. Jordan and Lupus LA July 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California; Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT Summit In Los Angeles on October 27, 2019.

Nick Cannon is a smart guy.



I mean, sure, he’s had his not-so-smart moments (looking at you ViacomCBS ordeal). But for the most part, The Masked Singer and Wild’N Out host is a very bright individual. He’s also creative; ‘90s kids can remember his array of funny characters on Nickelodeon back in the day. But if you ever had a doubt as to how long and how wide his creative juices flow, this latest news is sure to give you an honest clue. I’ll explain.

According to People, Cannon and professional DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed their twin boys this week. The healthy babies arrived into the world on Monday, June 14, De La Rosa making the announcement with a video posted on social media late Wednesday night.

In the video the lucky mom can be seen lovingly cooing her newborns, writing in the caption: “Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & Zillion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys.” Yup, you read that right—Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (not to be confused with “zillionaire.” Or maybe it is, I don’t know. I wasn’t there.)

Now let’s get one thing straight here: The Root love da kids. We love all of God’s little blessings ‘round these parts and will mollywhop (that’s slang for beat down) anybody who tries to come for innocent babies. But if I’m honest, these little angels’ names are arguably some of the most...innovative...inventive...and imaginative ones I’ve heard in a while. I mean, “Zion Mixolydian?” I don’t even know how Cannon and De La Rosa came up with that, let alone how to properly pronounce it. Chalk it up to their joint creative prowess, I suppose! Two heads are better than one.

I’ll tell you what though—I will learn how to pronounce it and do so accordingly. And I suggest the rest of you do the same. After all, if the world can master how to pronounce and spell Tchaikovsky and supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, surely we can master this.