NFL Star Shares Important, Heartbreaking Message Following Fellow Player’s Suicide

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 28: A.J. Brown (11) of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field after a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

NFL star A.J. Brown is speaking out and sharing an urgent message about mental health on social media. And what he has to say will no doubt help others in the league as well as his own fans and followers.

The Philadelphia Eagles player’s words come shortly after the death of Rondale Moore, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings who was recently found dead on Feb. 21 after suffering “a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound,” per ESPN. “Due to consideration for Moore’s family” local authorities declined on releasing anymore “specific case information,” according to USA Today. Moore was 25.

In light of the tragic loss, Brown took to Instagram to share a nearly 10-minute-long video, in an attempt to “spread some awareness around mental health.”

“It’s been a tough past year and week for the NFL community. We are a brotherhood no matter what team we play,” he said before offering condolences to Moore’s family and loved ones.

Emotional: Eagles star WR AJ Brown shared a 9-minute video about Mental Health in reaction to the passing of Vikings WR Rondale Moore.



“Don’t take the easy way out. I once thought that was the way.”



Brown struggled with his own mental health, contemplating taking his own life… pic.twitter.com/btBBQNLirG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 23, 2026

“I myself represent a mental health advocate. I take pride in my mental health. [It’s] something that I practice each and every day. Guys, I want you all to understand in the NFL community man, things aren’t going to always go your way,” Brown said. “You’re not going to get everything you desire. Sometimes this game is not friendly. People are gonna say nasty things about you, call you this, call you that. But none of those things define you.”

He went on to urge players to know that they have the rest of their lives to live and not let the temporary toughness of this short period get them down. He also shared that he once was in a similar position as Moore and considered taking “the easy way out.” But, he was somehow able to push through and keep striving.

He ended things by urging people to go get help, talk things out with trusted folks and do what they can the keep the faith through hard times and not to give up.

“You have to keep going. There’s no failure in this life. You’re on your own timeline…That sun is going to shine. It ain’t going to stay rainy forever. I want to tell you all, stay in it. No matter where you at, no matter what team you are on, stay in that fight,” he said.